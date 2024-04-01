Portions of north, south I-135 will close this weekend. Here’s when, where and detours

Portions of north and south Interstate 135 in Wichita will close to traffic this weekend, The Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

Two segments will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, until 6 a.m. on Monday, April 8. They are:

Southbound I-135 from the K-254 interchange south to just past the K-96 interchange

Northbound I-135 from the K-254 interchange south to E 37th St. N.

The agency said bridge and pavement removal, inlet reconstruction and re-striping and overhead sign installation work are behind the weekend closure.

Detours will have drivers southbound on I-135 take the 11A exit to southbound I-235, and traffic on northbound I-135 will need to detour to eastbound K-96, according to KDOT.

Both the northbound and southbound ramps of I-235 will be closed to prevent access to southbound I-135, and the ramp from westbound K-96 to southbound I-135 will also be closed, the release said.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds near the construction area during the closure.