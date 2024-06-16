Portions of Milwaukee Ave closed in Niles after crash

NILES, Ill. — Authorities in Niles have closed a portion of Milwaukee Avenue as they investigate a crash.

Milwaukee Ave is closed in both directions between Maryland Street and Church Street, Niles Police said in a Facebook post.

This is area is near Golf Mill Shopping Center.

They are advising the public to use alternative routes.

Official details on the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

