Portions of the I-80 northeast mixmaster to close in March. Find out when:

Those planning on traveling in Des Moines can expect road closures at the northeast mixmaster off of Interstate 80 starting March 15.

There are two separate closures that will take place near the interchange that connects Interstates 35, 80, and 235 on the east side of the Des Moines metro this week, the Iowa Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Crews will close the north and southbound lanes of I-235 to northbound I-35 and southbound I-35 to southbound I-235, officials said.

This map shows the planned closure and detour at the northeast mixmaster in March 2024.

The closures are expected start at 10 p.m. March 15, officials said. Crews are working to add beams for the new bridge near the mixmaster.

The same closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night March 18 to March 22, officials said.

Travelers can follow a marked detour to the Northeast 14th Street interchange and then back east to continue to northbound on I-35 or southbound on I-235.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Parts of Interstate 80 northeast mixmaster in Iowa to close in March