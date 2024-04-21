Portions of I-540 bridge over Arkansas River closing for inspection

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Portions of the Interstate 540 bridge over the Arkansas River will be closed for a routine bridge inspection, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures are scheduled to take place between Monday, April 22, and Tuesday, April 30.

Crews will inspect the bridges on the outside lanes from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day. At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times, ARDOT says.

Traffic will be controlled with signs and cones. ARDOT says drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

