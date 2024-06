Portion of University Avenue in Selinsgrove will be temporarily closed next week

Jun. 18—SELINSGROVE — A portion of University Avenue will be closed next Monday for a pipe replacement project that is expected to take one day to complete.

The work will cause the closure of University Avenue between 18th Street and Fairview Drive. A detour using 18th Street and Route 522 will be in place as a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew works from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

