Portion of state Route 95 to be closed for two weeks

State Route 95 between state Routes 746 and 98 will close Monday for 14 days for a culvert replacement.

The detour is Route 746 to state Route 529 to Route 98 to state Route 95, or reverse.

A culvert replacement project continues this week on state Route 423 between state Route 231 and state Route 4, along with daily lane restrictions on state Route 739 between the Union County line and Prospect Upper Sandusky Road due to resurfacing.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: ODOT closes part of state Route 95, Marion County, for culvert project