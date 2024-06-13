Portion of State Capitol State Park closed until October

A portion of Wilson Park at the State Capitol State Park will be closed until October for construction of the first phase of the Vietnam War Memorial.

Phase 1 of construction for the memorial on the southwest corner of Wilson Park began in March. This week, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is removing two pine trees and six small crabapple trees from the site. The trees are not heritage trees or significant in terms of age or history, Parks and Recreation said in a release.

The closure will be reduced from about an acre to half an acre after water and electrical work is completed in about a month.

Phase 1 of the memorial is expected to be done in October. It will include the installation of a sculpture, black granite columns engraved with the names of all Oregonians who died during the Vietnam War, and a plaza.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial was years in the making and received the go-ahead from Oregon lawmakers in 2021 with the passage of Senate Bill 319.

Additional information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial project is available at https://ocvvm.com/about/

