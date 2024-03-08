A portion of South Bend's Portage Avenue will close March 11 to repair a sewar

Beginning Monday, March 11, 2024, Portage Avenue will be closed from Lindsey Avenue to Navarre Street to repair a sewer.

SOUTH BEND — A portion of Portage Avenue will close beginning Monday, March 11, to repair a sewar, the city announced in a press release Friday morning.

The street will be closed from Lindsey Avenue to Navarre Street.

Detour routes will be in place 24 hours a day until work is complete.

Southbound traffic on Portage Avenue will detour south on Leland Avenue, then east on Navarre Street before rejoining Portage.

Northbound traffic will detour east on Navarre Street, north on Lafayette Boulevard, west on Riverside Drive to California Avenue before rejoining Portage Avenue.

The anticipated reopening date will be Friday, March 15, weather permitting.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Sewar works cause partial closure of Portage Avenue in South Bend