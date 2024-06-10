Portion of Route 5S in Herkimer County to close for paving

A portion of State Route 5S westbound in Herkimer County will be closed for paving operations beginning Thursday, June 13, the New York State Department of Transportation said in a statement.

State Route 5S westbound will be closed to traffic from State Route 28 and East Main Street in the village of Mohawk to the intersection of State Route 5S and State Route 51 in the village of Ilion, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., officials said.

The daily lane closures are expected to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Westbound motorists will be directed to follow a signed detour.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Paving set to close portion of Route 5S in Herkimer County