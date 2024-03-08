Portion of road closed in Pflugerville due to unsafe conditions following utility work

Royston Lane in Pflugerville will be closed between the intersections of Suzi Lane and Viki Lynn Place due to unsafe conditions.

The city of Pflugerville has shut down a section of a two-lane road in the northwest part of the city due to unsafe conditions following utility construction.

City officials said Royston Lane will be closed between the intersections with Suzi Lane and Viki Lynn Place. That portion of the road will be closed from two weeks to a month while repairs are underway. The city has set up detours.

In a statement, city officials said they became aware of the issue on Monday. "Royston Lane became unstable after the installation of a trench box for permitted utility construction," it said.

The city will conduct a review to investigate the conditions under the roadway to determine the cause, officials said.

⚠️ Royston Lane at the intersection of SUZI Lane will be closed due to unsafe road conditions. Detours will be setup at Vicky Lynn Lane at Royston Lane for approximately two weeks to a month while repairs are made. More information at https://t.co/dNFO5SRbsf. pic.twitter.com/ve2kyhRliR — Pflugerville, TX (@PflugervilleTX) March 4, 2024

