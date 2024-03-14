Portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike sees lane closure for ‘emergency road repairs’

A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have a lane closure while crews work on emergency road repairs.

The Turnpike said crews patched a pothole in the right lane of MM 21.2 westbound on the bridge over Pennsylvania Route 68 between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley interchanges. The next day, the pothole redeveloped, prompting the closure.

Storms in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning are delaying filling the pothole, which means the lane closure will be in effect until Friday afternoon or evening.

Backlogs in the area are anticipated until 7 p.m. Thursday and on Friday between 2 and 7 p.m., the Turnpike said.

The following alternate route is suggested to avoid backlogs:

Exit Turnpike at Cranberry #28 and travel I-79 North for 40 miles

Take US-422 West for 14.6 miles

Take I-376 East for 10.8 miles

Re-enter the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the New Castle Interchange #10

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for Penguins promotion stolen; team offering contingency plan Neighbors work together to free deer from plastic jug stuck on its head Project to connect 3 Pittsburgh neighborhoods getting underway VIDEO: Downed wires cause major delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike near Monroeville ago DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts