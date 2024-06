Portion of Onley Avenue to be closed for five days

Road closed logo

Olney Avenue at the intersection of Foster Lane will be closed 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday.

Olney Avenue will be converted to two-way traffic from Foster Lane to Ellis Court, where traffic will be detoured to Park Boulevard.

City of Marion crews will be working on a sanitary sewer issue.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Portion of Olney Avenue in Marion to be closed for five days