Portion of Ohio 93 closed after mobile home becomes unhitched, hits utility pole

SUGARCREEK − Ohio 93 is closed between Barrs Mills Road NW and Copperhead Road NW for the foreseeable future, according to Sugarcreek Fire Department.

Map of Ohio 93

The closure came this morning after a mobile home became unhitched from the tractor trailer hauling it, according to Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on scene. The mobile home then crashed into a utility pole and a fence on the east side of the road. The mobile home was destroyed, leaving debris everywhere.Sugarcreek Fire Department responded for traffic control in addition to the Ohio Department of Transportation.Jim’s Towing Service from Newcomerstown responded for cleanup and hauling.No injuries were reported.

