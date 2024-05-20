Portion of Ohio 284 will be closed 60 days for resurfacing project

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced resurfacing of Ohio 284 from the Morgan County line to Ohio 146 in Muskingum County with estimated completion in October.

Work will start on May 29 with Ohio 284 closed to traffic for 60 days from the county line to Ohio 146. The suggested detour is Ohio 284 to Ohio 146 to Ohio 340 to Ohio 284 and reverse for the opposite direction. Local traffic will be maintained.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Portion of Ohio 284 will be closed 60 days for resurfacing