Portion of Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge closed due to ‘multiple protest events’

Maria Papadopoulos
Police have closed off a portion of Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge due to “multiple protest events.”

Cambridge Police issued a traffic alert about the closure on social media at 1:11 p.m. Friday.

“Mass Ave between Vassar and Amherst Streets in Cambridge is closed right now as multiple protest events get underway,” police said in their alert.

“We will update as soon as it is reopened,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

