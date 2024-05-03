Portion of Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge closed due to ‘multiple protest events’

Police have closed off a portion of Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge due to “multiple protest events.”

Cambridge Police issued a traffic alert about the closure on social media at 1:11 p.m. Friday.

Pro-Israeli students and supporters gather on the steps of MIT. They are here to support Jewish students who they say are being unfairly targeted in the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that are sprung up on college campuses across the country.#Boston25 pic.twitter.com/UsSecb9GHl — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) May 3, 2024

“Mass Ave between Vassar and Amherst Streets in Cambridge is closed right now as multiple protest events get underway,” police said in their alert.

“We will update as soon as it is reopened,” police said.

Police in Cambridge do have shut down Mass Ave. in both directions in front of the MIT campus as a pro-Israeli rally is about to begin. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/g3DCJVhrI1 — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) May 3, 2024

TRAFFIC ALERT: Mass Ave between Vassar and Amherst Streets in Cambridge is closed right now as multiple protest events get underway. We will update as soon as it is reopened. @CambMA pic.twitter.com/NmWF4lk7nM — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) May 3, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW