Portion of Martinsburg's W. King St. to be closed beginning April 29

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Weather permitting, on Monday, April 29, West King Street from South Tuskegee Drive to South Tennessee Avenue is scheduled for closure and a detour for approximately 30 days.

This closure is to allow for underground utilities, sidewalks, repaving, etc. from Elijah Street to Valley Avenue.

Unfortunately, there will be times when planned water outages will need to occur. Advanced notices will be provided to residents and businesses when the outages are preplanned.

For more information, call the city of Martinsburg at 304-264-2131.

