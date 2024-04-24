FAIRPLAY — The Washington County Highway Department will close Jordan Road between 8787 and 8864, on Thursday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for pipe installation.

During this time, all residents and commuters are urged to exercise caution when traveling near the work zone.

For further information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at pr@washco-md.net or 240-313-2380.

More: Franklin County receives $2 million in federal funding for Exit 12 Project

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Portion of Jordan Road to be closed April 25