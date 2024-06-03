Portion of Interstate 71 near Weber Road closed due to pedestrian death

A police cruiser blocks the entrance to Interstate 71 at the Weber Road overpass Monday morning after a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed near Weber Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to police dispatchers.

First responders pronounced the unidentified person dead on the freeway at 7:07 a.m. after they were struck by a vehicle.

Police have not released any additional details about the traffic crash. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes during the morning rush.

An Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson said Interstate 71 southbound was also closed at the State Route 270 interchange due to the crash at the request of law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story.

