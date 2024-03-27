Portion of Interstate 70 at Interstate 270 closed after semi crash, police say

ODOT highway cameras show a Wednesday, March 27, 2024 traffic crash that closed a portion of Interstate 70 near the Interstate 270 interchange before morning rush hour.

All lanes of Interstate 70 eastbound at the Interstate 270 interchange are closed in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

COLUMBUS: I-70 Eastbound is closed on the west side due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured at I-270. Duration of closure is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/nYP4Jxi6Zq — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) March 27, 2024

The first call reporting the crash came into Columbus police dispatch at 2:23 a.m.

Columbus police said that one person was treated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital. Police said a semi hit a concrete barrier blocking the right lane and that drivers should expect traffic to remain closed through rush hour.

Police reported that the ramp from I-70 east remains closed as crews deal with cleanup of a fuel leak.

The ramp from I-70 EB to I-270 NB is back open. All EB lanes of I-70 are still closed.



Per @ColumbusPolice this crash involved a semi-truck that crashed into a guardrail. As of right now, officials expect eastbound lanes to be closed for awhile, potentially through rush hour. — Amy Steigerwald (@AmySteigerwald) March 27, 2024

