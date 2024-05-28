A portion of Indiana Avenue in Sheboygan is closed. Here's how long construction is expected to last.

SHEBOYGAN – A section of Indiana Avenue will be closed to through traffic for more than a week for construction.

The road is closed between South Ninth and South 10th streets.

Construction started Tuesday and is expected to last 10 days, the Department of Public Works said, asking the public to follow marked detours to go around the construction and use caution in the construction zone.

All traffic impacts and work on the road are subject to change and are dependent on weather conditions.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Indiana Avenue closed in Sheboygan: How long construction will last