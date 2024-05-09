Portion of downtown Lansing in the dark

UPDATE: Lansing Police confirm with 6 News the power outage along N. Cedar St. in downtown Lansing was the result of a car crash.

The crash happened at about 11:22 p.m., police said.

The crash involved a black sedan, with one individual in it, police tell 6 News.

Lansing Police say the person was transported to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries. The driver was pinned in the vehicle, requiring emergency first responders to deploy rescue activities to remove the person.

The driver told police the crash occurred during a street race and the driver lost control, police tell 6 News.

Southbound N. Cedar St. is closed at Shiawassee St. The city of Lansing will be placing stop signs at the intersections of N. Cedar St. and Oakland Ave. and N. Cedar St. and Saginaw St.

On scene, 6 News captured video and images of the car on its roof as well as a power pole apparently snapped at the base.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of downtown residents are without power after a car crash on N. Cedar St.

Emergency crews are on scene and have blocked off N. Cedar St. from Shiawassee St. to Michigan Ave.

6 News has a team onsite.

A broke power pole in downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

Power appears to be out on the westside of N. Cedar St. from Saginaw St. to just before the Lansing Center. That appear to include the Outfield Apartments, Marketplace Apartments and Riverfront Apartments.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light reports over 799 customers are without power. The outage map estimates the power will be restored about 3:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

