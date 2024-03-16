Portion of dog park at Marty Snook Park to close for maintenance

On or about Monday, March 18, the large dog side of Central Bark Dog Park at Marty Snook Park, 17901 Halfway Blvd., Hagerstown, will be temporarily closed.

The closure is necessary for maintenance aimed at improving the park's facilities. Specifically, the closure will allow for the establishment of new grass.

Central Bark, a dog park on the western end of Martin L. "Marty" Snook Memorial Park.

During this maintenance period, which is anticipated to last approximately one month, visitors are encouraged to utilize the small dog side of the park. All dogs will be welcome in this area, and visitors are asked to plan accordingly.

Regular updates will be provided regarding the reopening of the large dog side of Central Bark Dog Park.

For additional information, call the Washington County Parks & Recreation Department at 240-313-2812.

