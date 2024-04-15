Portion of I-65 North closed after crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed Monday morning in the southern portion of Davidson County after a multiple-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near mile marker 75, which is north of the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

A spokesperson for Metro police said two people were seriously injured in the crash. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Some vehicles are being allowed to pass the crash site on the right shoulder. It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

