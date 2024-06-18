Portion of I-41 at Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh to close overnight Monday into Tuesday after high heat causes joint failure

OSHKOSH – Southbound Interstate 41 at the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh was set to close for repair overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a news release that southbound I-41 at Lake Butte des Morts was to be down to one lane of traffic beginning overnight Monday.

Then, beginning around 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were to close southbound I-41 at U.S. 45 to all traffic to make the necessary repairs, which could take up to six hours after the full closure begins. As a result, that portion of I-41 may not be reopened by the morning rush hour Tuesday, WisDOT said.

The repair and closure come after high heat caused a joint to expand on the southbound I-41 approach to the bridge, WisDOT said.

Readers can track the latest closure information at https://511wi.gov/.

