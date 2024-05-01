Portillo’s workers at Aurora food prep facility vote to unionize

Workers at a second Portillo’s food preparation location in the suburbs voted to unionize in an election held by the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday.

Workers at the company’s food service facility in Aurora voted 23-16 to unionize with the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Local 853, according to labor board records. The location is the second Portillo’s facility to unionize, though the results of a vote at an Addison location a year ago remain contested.

“Despite the company’s intimidation, the workers stayed united to raise their collective voice,” said Moises Zavala, an organizer for Arise Chicago, a workers center that has organized with Portillo’s staff alongside the Iron Workers, in a statement. “Their yes vote represents their desire for a better standard of living for themselves and their families.”

In a statement, Portillo’s said it was proud of the “competitive pay, career growth, development opportunities, and outstanding benefits” it offered staff.

“We appreciate everyone’s participation in this process — and we will work through the next steps,” the company said.

Food prep staff at the hot dog giant’s Addison location voted to unionize in April 2023, but that election remains contested.

Days after the election last spring, Portillo’s asked the labor board to set aside the 28-20 election result, alleging the union made illegal promises to workers, including telling them they could qualify for green cards or citizenship if they voted yes.

Last summer, labor board officials issued a report recommending overruling Portillo’s objections to the election. Portillo’s appealed that decision. In December, labor board officials again sided with the union in upholding the election.

Portillo’s subsequently appealed the results of the Addison election again. Shelly Ruzicka, a spokesperson for Arise Chicago, said the union expects officials to side with workers again. “It’s time to sit down and recognize the union and negotiate,” she said.

“In our view, conducting a new free and fair election is the right thing to do to ensure that all our team members have a voice in this process,” Portillo’s said, reiterating its previous allegation that workers had been promised paths to citizenship in exchange for yes votes.

Unfair labor practice charges filed by workers in both Aurora and Addison remain under investigation by the NLRB, including allegations of wrongful termination, coercion and interrogation. Portillo’s did not comment on those allegations.

Portillo’s was founded in a Villa Park parking lot in 1963. The company has 85 locations nationwide and has made plans for an aggressive expansion, announcing last year it planned to hit a target of more than 900 stores over the next two decades.