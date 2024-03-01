Porterville PD: Man found in possession of child pornography booked

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been booked into county jail after allegedly being in possession of child pornography material, the Porterville Police Department said.

Officers say they conducted an investigation into 40-year-old John Cha for potentially having child pornography after receiving information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives say they obtained evidence indicating Cha had downloaded pornographic images and/or videos of children under the age of 18 at his home in Porterville.

Based on this investigation, police say an arrest warrant was obtained for Cha and a search warrant was also obtained for his residence in the 100 block of East Henderson Avenue in Porterville.

On Thursday, officers say Cha was contacted at the front door of his residence and taken into custody without incident at around 10:30 a.m.

Detectives say they served the search warrant at Cha’s residence where they collected a variety of electronic devices containing child pornography. Cha was later booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department General Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400.

