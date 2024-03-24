Porterville man suspected of sexual exploitation of minor, PD says

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old man from Porterville was arrested after allegedly convincing an underage girl to send him nude photos while posing as someone else, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say on Feb. 5 they received a report from the Bullhead City Police Department in Arizona about an underage girl who was engaging in an online relationship with 19-year-old Brian Robles-Tapia who was using a fake identity.

Investigators report during their relationship, Tapia requested nude photos and videos of the juvenile that she ultimately sent him. When she refused to send more, he threatened to expose the photos to his friends and her friends on social media.

Detectives say they obtained evidence that identified Tapia as the person messaging and receiving nude photos from the juvenile and authored a search warrant.

On March 21 at about 7:20 a.m., officers say they contacted Tapia at his home in the 600 block of West Sandra Court, and was taken into custody. Electronic devices were collected from the residence for further investigation.

Police say Tapia was booked under suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor for sexual purposes and possession of child pornography and is being held in lieu of a $70,000 bail.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

