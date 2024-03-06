Porter County Coroner IDs victim in South Haven fire

The Porter County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal fire on Lahonda Drive in South Haven on Monday as Mark Pachol, 63.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8:07 p.m. on March 4 to a residence in the 350 block of Lahonda Drive in Portage Township for a call that a male subject was on fire in the backyard of a home.

Police determined the subject was deceased, according to a sheriff’s department release.

“We do not believe there is a threat to public safety. We have not discovered anything suspicious regarding this incident at this time,” Sgt. Ben McFalls, the department’s public information officer, said in the release, adding the incident is under investigation.

Porter County Coroner seeking next of kin

The Porter County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding next of kin for Michael K. Valent.

Valent is a white male, 63, with a last known residence on Old Forge Road in Valparaiso.

Anyone with information on living relatives is asked to call the coroner’s office at (219) 548-0208