Portage woman dies after crash that also hurt boy, 6

A Garrettsville woman died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Freedom Township.

A 6-year-old boy was injured in the crash.

Mayra Munoz Torres, 40, died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center on Monday as a result of injuries she suffered in the crash on State Route 88, according to a media release issued Tuesday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Ravenna Post.

More: Crestwood student dead after Medina County crash

The release said Munoz Torres was driving southwest in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline when the pickup truck went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned near King Road about 11:26 p.m.

EMS took Munoz Torres to UH Portage Medical Center, and she was taken by medical helicopter to Cleveland.

The boy was flown to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. Highway Patrol Sgt. Shaun Baskerville said Tuesday that the boy's injuries were initially believed to be serious, but later were determined to be minor.

Charges of felony aggravated vehicular assault and endangering children were filed Monday against Munoz Torres in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna. The case was still listed as open in court records on Tuesday afternoon, but Baskerville said that with Munoz Torres' death, the charges are expected to be dismissed.

The highway patrol says the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be involved. According to a complaint the highway patrol filed in court, Munoz Torres' blood alcohol content level measured at 0.095%, over Ohio's legal limit of 0.08%.

The Ravenna Fire Department and the Portage County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Garrettsville woman dies after Portage crash that also hurt boy, 6