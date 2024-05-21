Portage veterans plan observances for Memorial Day
Communities around Portage County plan parades, ceremonies and other observances to mark Memorial Day over the weekend.
Here are some of the events area residents can attend:
Kent: Kent Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday from North Water Street. Units will assemble at 9:30 a.m. The parade will stop at the West Main Street Bridge for a brief observance, then continue to Standing Rock Cemetery, where another observance will take place.
Ravenna: The Ravenna Memorial Day Parade, which returned last year after it was suspended in 2019, will step off at 10 a.m. Participants will sign up at 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion, and assemble nearby. The parade will stop at the Portage County Courthouse lawn for a brief observance, then continue to Maple Grove Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place. Participants are asked not to throw candy, keep comedy acts out of the parade and avoid political displays to keep the focus on veterans.
Streetsboro: Veterans will not conduct a parade, but will travel to various sites to honor veterans. The group will carpool from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post to Evergreen Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place about 9:30 a.m. From there, the group will travel to Woodside Lake Park, where wreaths will be laid in the water in honor of those who died at sea.
Aurora: Aurora American Legion and VFW will honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military with a wreath laying ceremony, planned at 10:15 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 40 W. Garfield Road. A procession to Aurora Cemetery will follow.
Atwater: A parade will begin at noon Monday. Lineup begins on Bank Street. Enter from State Route 224 at 11 a.m.
Randolph: Fire Department, 1639 State Route 44, will play host to its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Monday.
This is a preliminary listing of Memorial Day events in Portage County. If there is an observance we have not listed, please email notification to dsmith@recordpub.com or jsaunders@recordpub.com.
This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage veterans plan observances for Memorial Day