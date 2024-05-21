Portage veterans plan observances for Memorial Day

VFW Post 1055 Auxiliary member Beth Clark plays Taps outside on the Portage County Courthouse lawn in Ravenna for a short Memorial Day ceremony in 2022. This year's parade will make a stop at the veteran's memorial this year. Credit: Nick McLaughlin, Special to The Record-Courier

Communities around Portage County plan parades, ceremonies and other observances to mark Memorial Day over the weekend.

Here are some of the events area residents can attend:

Kent: Kent Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday from North Water Street. Units will assemble at 9:30 a.m. The parade will stop at the West Main Street Bridge for a brief observance, then continue to Standing Rock Cemetery, where another observance will take place.

Ravenna: The Ravenna Memorial Day Parade, which returned last year after it was suspended in 2019, will step off at 10 a.m. Participants will sign up at 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion, and assemble nearby. The parade will stop at the Portage County Courthouse lawn for a brief observance, then continue to Maple Grove Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place. Participants are asked not to throw candy, keep comedy acts out of the parade and avoid political displays to keep the focus on veterans.

Streetsboro: Veterans will not conduct a parade, but will travel to various sites to honor veterans. The group will carpool from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post to Evergreen Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place about 9:30 a.m. From there, the group will travel to Woodside Lake Park, where wreaths will be laid in the water in honor of those who died at sea.

Aurora: Aurora American Legion and VFW will honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military with a wreath laying ceremony, planned at 10:15 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 40 W. Garfield Road. A procession to Aurora Cemetery will follow.

Atwater: A parade will begin at noon Monday. Lineup begins on Bank Street. Enter from State Route 224 at 11 a.m.

Randolph: Fire Department, 1639 State Route 44, will play host to its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Monday.

This is a preliminary listing of Memorial Day events in Portage County. If there is an observance we have not listed, please email notification to dsmith@recordpub.com or jsaunders@recordpub.com.

