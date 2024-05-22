Portage Sheriff: Teen tried to kill male in Ravenna Twp.

A Sandusky County teen is accused of trying to kill an male Wednesday morning at a Ravenna Township home.

Alexis Nicole Davis, 18, of Fremont, allegedly stabbed the male twice in the torso at a Sumner Street home, according Portage County Sheriff's Office reports filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna.

Davis is charged with attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felony assault, according to court records.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Additional information from the sheriff's office was not immediately available.

