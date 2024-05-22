Portage Sheriff: Teen tried to kill male in Ravenna Twp.
A Sandusky County teen is accused of trying to kill an male Wednesday morning at a Ravenna Township home.
Alexis Nicole Davis, 18, of Fremont, allegedly stabbed the male twice in the torso at a Sumner Street home, according Portage County Sheriff's Office reports filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna.
Davis is charged with attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felony assault, according to court records.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Additional information from the sheriff's office was not immediately available.
More: Portage grand jury adds murder charge for Garrettsville man accused of attacking parents
Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.
This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Alexis Nicole Davis of Fremont sought in Ravenna Twp. attempted murder