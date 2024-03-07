Portage police investigating Wednesday shooting

The Portage Police Department is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon at U.S. 6 and County Line Road that did not result in injuries.

Police were called to the intersection around 5:14 p.m., according to a release from Capt. Rob Maynard, the department’s public information officer.

Officers met with the complainants — a 19-year-old Portage resident and his passenger, a 31-year-old Pines Township man. The men told police they had been traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 in Hobart before the shooting. When they reached the intersection with County Line Road, their vehicle began to turn northbound when they reported hearing gunfire and were suddenly passed by a dark-colored SUV.

The men reported seeing gunshot damage to the rear of the SUV that passed them and also said the rear of their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The men said a dark-colored sedan behind them turned into the parking lot of the Luke’s Gas Station and then fled westbound on U.S. 6. The dark-colored SUV was last seen fleeing northbound on County Line Road.

“At this time there have been no reported injuries associated with this incident and we do not believe that our complainants were the intended victims of this shooting,” Maynard said in the release, adding Portage Police detectives are following up with several leads developed with the assistance of the Lake Station and Gary Police departments.

Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to contact Portage Police Detective Chris Burch at 219-764-5769.