Portage County sheriff targeting dangerous driving

Portage County Sheriff's Office is using federal funds to target dangerous driving.

Officials said in a news release that the office received more than $21,000 to conduct an enforcement program over about three weeks, including the recent holiday weekend.

The "Click It or Ticket" effort runs through Sunday.

Money for the grant came from federal traffic safety funding through the Ohio Department of Public Safety's Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

"We have received these funds to help save lives and reduce the number of fatal traffic accidents occurring within Portage County," according to the release. "Driving impaired, distracted driving, and improper seat belt use contribute to these accidents."

Click It or Ticket, an annual effort, stresses the importance of wearing seat belts.

