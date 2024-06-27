Portage County Executive John Pavelski remains on medical leave with no timeline for return

STEVENS POINT – Portage County Executive John Pavelski remains on temporary medical leave of absence, according to a Wednesday statement from the executive’s office.

Pavelski’s leave was announced via news release over a month ago on May 21, and Wednesday's statement was the first update provided by the executive's office. Neither statement included any information on a timeline for Pavelski's return.

Ray Reser, County Board chair and District 25 supervisor, took on the duties of the executive and will continue with them until Pavelski’s return, according to the statement.

“I personally hope for the executive’s speedy recovery and wish him and his family the best possible outcome for his health,” District 1 supervisor and board first vice-chair Vinnie Miresse told a Stevens Point Journal reporter Wednesday.

Reser was traveling Wednesday and was unavailable for comment.

Miresse has taken on the duties of board chair while Reser performs the executive’s role.

“Chair Ray Reser and I have met the moment to provide seamless and steadfast leadership during the executive’s leave of absence," Miresse said. "Our focus has been for Portage County to continue to provide excellent services to its residents, deliberate on key policy issue and lead with kindness and compassion."

The Wednesday statement asks for respect for Pavelski and his family during his recovery and asks that people do not try to email, call or text directly to him.

More local news: Sen. Bernie Sanders aims to activate working class with town hall in Stevens Point Friday

More local news: Stevens Point Common Council commits to clean energy and carbon neutrality

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Portage County Executive John Pavelski remains on medical leave