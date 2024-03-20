Portage council plans response to court decisions

Mar. 20—PORTAGE, Pa. — Two ordinances are in the works to address recent court decisions against Portage Borough.

One ordinance is in response to a state Supreme Court ruling that the borough can't retain ownership of alleys that never existed except as lines on a map.

The second would repeal the 32-year-old Obscene Materials and Prohibited Businesses ordinance after an adult entertainment business owner filed a federal lawsuit against the borough.

Both proposed ordinances were listed as discussion items for Monday's borough council workshop meeting, noting final approval is scheduled for council's regular monthly meeting on April 1.

Neither was discussed Monday.

Bodies in Motion owner Gary E. Vaughn filed an $11 million lawsuit against the borough, all five council members, Mayor Robert Fox, Borough Manager Robert Koban and two police officers.

The suit filed in December in U.S. District Court in Johnstown claims the borough ordinance banning nude performances violates his right to operate his business.

Vaughn acknowledges that the borough has not attempted to shut down his business for violating the ordinance.

"That doesn't mean at any point in time they can't choose to enforce it," he said in December. "I'm just trying to beat them to the punch. I'm trying to get a federal judge to unconstitutionalize it."

In a press release announcing council's decision to repeal the ordinance, the borough also noted that there was no attempt to take action against Vaughn's business.

"However, Mr. Vaughn's complaint has directed the attention of the Borough and its attorneys to review the question of whether the ordinance has been rendered obsolete and unenforceable by court decisions handed down over the past thirty years since its adoption," the press release said.

Vaughn has operated Bodies in Motion for five years as a traveling exotic dancer show featured in bars and other venues across the region. Bodies in Motion Lounge opened Aug. 3 on Main Street in Portage.

Vaughn continues to operate the traveling show and says Bodies in Motion features a total of 42 dancers.

He said council's action repealing the anti-obscenity ordinance will end his legal action.

"I've agreed to withdraw my lawsuit, including punitive damages, if they repeal it," Vaughn said. "That's what I wanted from the beginning."

The second proposed ordinance calls for two alleys to be vacated and turned over to adjacent property owners who requested the action.

One of the alleys has been open to the public and in use and the other is a so-called "paper alley," shown on old development maps but never been opened or accepted by the borough.

A property dispute between neighbors over a different paper alley prompted a case that went to the state Supreme Court last fall.

The case stemmed from a lawsuit against the borough by resident Richard Kowalczyk after he was banned from driving on the strip of grass between his property and his neighbor's. Kowalczyk sued to claim half the alley as his property, as is commonly done with so-called paper alleys, his attorney, Paul J. Eckenrode, said in November.

Cambria County Court and the Commonwealth ruled in Kowalczyk's favor, but the borough appealed the case to the state Supreme Court, which refused to hear the case.

The lower courts had ruled the borough has no claim on the alley because it was never accepted nor maintained.

Eckenrode said Pennsylvania's courts have ruled if a proposed street or alley dedicated to the municipality has not been constructed, opened or maintained for 21 years, the municipality loses claim to it.

Adjoining property owners have had the right to add half the alley property to their existing lots.

"Each landowner takes ownership to the center line," Eckenrode said.

The borough had hoped to change that practice, Koban said in November.

"The borough doesn't like to give up land," Koban said. "The goal was to establish a case. We were making a stand on this particular one because the property owner chose to fight it."

At Monday's meeting, Koban said ownership of alleys will be decided on a case-by-case basis in the future.