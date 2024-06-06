Port Wentworth Police Department seeks assistance in locating missing person

The Port Wentworth Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

William Wright, was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday driving a blue 2007 Chevy Uplander minivan at Highway 21 and 30 in Port Wentworth. Wright is 87 years old, 4'11 with white hair and brown eyes. According to the press release he was last seen wearing a beige shirt, khaki pants, black and brown shoes and two gold rings - a wedding band, and a ring with the name "Billy" imprinted on it.

Wright also does not have any of his daily medication with him, according to Capt. Abby Brown.

Anyone with information should contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360.

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Port Wentworth Police searching for 87-year-old missing person