Port Washington-Saukville names Michael McMahon as its next superintendent

Michael McMahon

The Port Washington-Saukville School District will have a new superintendent next school year.

The district announced April 11 that its board unanimously selected Michael McMahon to be the district's next superintendent. McMahon will start July 1.

McMahon, who is currently the Grafton School District's director of teaching and learning, was one of two finalists for the position. The other finalist was Michael Juech, the Howard-Suamico School District assistant superintendent of operations.

McMahon will take over from interim superintendent Mel Nettesheim, who will finish out the remainder of the 2023-24 school year. She is filling in for superintendent David Watkins, who retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

McMahon has previously served as an elementary school principal in the Grafton School District, as well as a principal in the Wausau School District. He was a fourth-grade teacher in the Chippewa Falls and Poynette school districts.

He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Edgewood College; an administrative degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and a bachelor's degree in elementary/middle education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He lives in Saukville with his wife, Julia, and their three children, the district's news release said.

The board "conducted a comprehensive national search," the release said. The process included a community survey, stakeholder interviews and focus groups and visits to the district by the finalists. Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, a search firm, assisted the district with its search.

