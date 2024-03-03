The Port of Virginia expands channels allowing larger vessels passage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia has now opened a two-way passage allowing ultra-large container vessels to travel through.

This will reduce time spent on large vessels by up to 15%. Widening the channel was part of a $1.4B strategic infrastructure investment package.

The port is also dredging it and the Norfolk Harbor to 55 feet deep and the ocean approach to 59 feet deep, a release states. Upon completion of the $450 million dredging project in fall, The Port of Virginia will have the deepest, widest channels on the US East Coast. according to a release.

“This is a true advantage for anyone delivering to or from America,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Our wider channel sets The Port of Virginia apart by allowing for consistent vessel flow, increasing berth and container yard efficiencies, and further improving harbor safety.”

