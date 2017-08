HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Port of Texas City said on Saturday it expects to reopen within 24 to 48 hours after completing an assessment for damages after Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall as a category 4 hurricane.

The port was closed on Friday for maritime operations. Vessels are still not allowed to move in and out of the navigation channel while flood gates are in place. The rail yard experienced some "washing," port authorities said.

(Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Paul Simao)