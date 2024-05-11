Port St. Lucie woman stable after allegedly being shot five times by family member

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 70-year-old woman is in stable condition after she reportedly was shot five times by a family member Friday night.

The shooting allegedly happened about 11:15 p.m. Friday. The woman ran to a neighbor's house in the 1800 block of Southeast Elrose Court after she was shot, according to a Port St. Lucie Police Department posting on the agency's Facebook page. The woman remains in stable condition at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday.

Tarrant West, 71, peacefully surrendered after law enforcement surrounded his home and called for him to exit. West was being held Saturday in the St. Lucie County Jail, and has been charged with attempted homicide, five counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and simple battery.

Fort Pierce men indicted in robbing mail carriers in four counties, including St. Lucie

Police seek talks with tipster in 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old

Colleen Wixon is a reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Contact her at colleen.wixon@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: PSL man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting woman