Port St. Lucie was third most-searched city in Florida by apartment seekers in February

Port St. Lucie was the third most-searched city among people looking for apartments in Florida in February, according to a market analysis by RentCafe.

The apartment search website's study analyzes its traffic data for listings in the 150 largest U.S. cities and illuminates renters' intent and preferences through metrics such as page views, marked favorites and saved customized searches.

The report also highlights the city's burgeoning rental market. Despite a 70% decline in available apartments in the past year, Port St. Lucie still managed to clinch the third position nationally for apartment availability.

However, there was a 69% decline in page views over the same period, with the city ranking 137 out of 150.

Port St. Lucie's standings and metrics are:

State search rank : 3

National search rank : 48

National availability rank : 3

Year-over-year change in availability : -70%

Year-over-year change in page views : -69%

Page views rank : 137

Favorites rank: 108

Nationally, Port St. Lucie trails only Orlando and Fort Lauderdale among searched cities; and the three are the only Florida cities to rank in the U.S. top 50. Statewide, Port St. Lucie was trailed by Miami, Hialeah, Jacksonville, Tampa, Cape Coral, Tallahassee and St. Petersburg.

Ananya Tiwari is a business reporter for TCPalm. You can reach her via email at ananya.tiwari@tcpalm.com or follow her work on Facebook, Twitter, and MuckRack.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: RentCafe: Port St. Lucie apartments were third most-searched in Florida