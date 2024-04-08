Port St. Lucie school teacher among 3 killed in crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Port St. Lucie couple killed this past weekend in a head-on crash in Polk County.
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Port St. Lucie couple killed this past weekend in a head-on crash in Polk County.
In a flip of the usual priorities, Senate Republicans seem likely to kill a set of tax cuts that have already passed the House and are broadly popular. Here's why.
Investors regrouped for a packed week with a fresh inflation data test for rate-cut views and the start of first quarter earnings season.
Here are photos of the solar eclipse.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
Wells Fargo sees the S&P 500 rising another 6% this year to 5,535 as investors embrace higher valuations for the benchmark average.
A 2019 rule change by the U.S. medical devices regulator aimed at encouraging innovations targeting insomnia and anxiety is bearing fruit: Neurovalens, a Belfast-based startup that for over a decade has been developing technology to deliver noninvasive electrical stimulation of the brain and nervous system, has just had its second head-mounted treatment device cleared by the FDA. Neurovalens now has two medical devices approved for prescription by doctors in the U.S.: one to treat generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and another targeting insomnia. Its GAD device was approved just last week, and its device for insomnia received FDA clearance last October.
More than 28,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 40% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.
Microsoft has announced a new London hub for its recently unveiled consumer AI division. It will be fronted by Jordan Hoffmann, an AI scientist and engineer Microsoft recently picked up from high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, which Microsoft invested in last year. The news comes some three weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a new consumer AI division headed up by Inflection AI's founders, which include Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind, the AI company Google acquired in 2014.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Automakers reported auto sales for Q1 and, welp, turns out that pricing sure does matter if you want to sell EVs. A recent survey by Edmunds comes to a similar conclusion (at least for American buyers), finding a big gap between what consumers want and what is actually available on the market.
From $89 AirPods to a $29 Dirt Devil stick vac, these are spring sales worth scooping up.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
It's almost time for the 2024 CMT Music Awards! Are you ready to watch?
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
Fredrika Klaren is head of sustainability at Polestar. She has to walk the climate walk, no matter how irksome and inconvenient.
"I’ve been on shows with fandoms, but I’ve never been on a show with a fandom that is full of so much goodwill," showrunner Lindsay Sturman told Yahoo Entertainment.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.