Port St. Lucie: 12-year-old dirt bike rider in serious condition following hit-and-run

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the city Friday night that left a 12-year-old with serious injuries.

Investigators did not immediately reveal the youth's name or gender.

At 9:32 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Southwest Savona and Southwest California boulevards, near Oak Hammock K-8 School, to a crash involving a dirt bike and a vehicle.

The vehicle, believed to be a white Mercedes-Benz, left the area after the wreck. Police did not specify the vehicle's model or the year it was made.

Medics flew the injured rider to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. The youth's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the rider was traveling north on Southwest Savona when the crash happened.

Information should be directed to THI Officer Keith Appelbaum at 772-871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 (TIPS).

Nick Slater is TCPalm’s Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Port St. Lucie dirt bike rider hit-and-run by white Mercedes Friday