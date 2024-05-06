Port St. Joe woman, 23, killed Sunday in head-on traffic crash near Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH — One person is dead following a fatal traffic crash in Bay County on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred about 7 a.m. along U.S. 98 near Research Road. The area is located in Bay County near Mexico Beach.

The victim was a 23-year-old woman from Port St. Joe.

The release notes the woman was traveling east on U.S. 98, just east of Research Road, when she crossed the center line and into the path of oncoming traffic. There were foggy conditions at that time.

At about the same time, a pickup truck driven by a 69-year-old man from Panama City Beach was traveling along the road in the opposite direction. The truck was following an unmarked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law enforcement vehicle.

When the woman crossed the center line of U.S. 98, she collided head-on with the pickup truck.

She was pronounced dead on scene, while the man driving the truck survived and was transported to a local hospital, according to the FHP.

Responding to the crash were first responders from Tyndall Air Force Base, Tyndall Air Force Base Fire Rescue, Bay County Emergency Management Services, Mexico Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Sheriff's Office and FWC.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Port St. Joe woman, 23, dies in head-on traffic crash in Bay County