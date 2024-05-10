Port Orchard man charged with rape, providing alcohol to 18-year-old

A 50-year-old Port Orchard man was charged Friday with rape after allegedly providing an 18-year-old woman with more than 10 shots of tequila and taking her to his home when she was incapacitated.

Christopher Michael Wahoviak was arrested Thursday and charged in Kitsap Superior Court Friday with third-degree rape, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of providing liquor to someone under the age of 21 and a special allegation because the victim was vulnerable. The rape charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, which may be increased based on the special allegation, or aggravating circumstances.

Just after midnight on Monday, May 6 an 18-year-old woman reported to a Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy that she had been at a neighboring dwelling to Wahoviak's home with a relative of Wahoviak, when the suspect arrived and provided alcohol for her and another minor. She told the deputy that Wahoviak had poured between 10 and 14 shots of tequila for her over an approximate four- to five-hour period that Sunday, an account that was confirmed by a witness who did not drink any alcohol at the time. When the victim walked outside to vomit, Wahoviak is accused of leading the 18-year-old to his nearby home and into his bedroom, forcing her onto a bed and removing her clothing before the sheriff's office says he assaulted her.

According to the victim's statement, the 18-year-old told the suspect to stop and pushed him away, and did not consent to any sexual activity.

Two individuals at the initial home began looking for the 18-year-old approximately 30 minutes after she had left to vomit. They told deputies they went to the nearby house and entered Wahoviak's room, and saw the victim crying and in a state of undress, and Wahoviak was also undressed. One witness attempted to help the 18-year-old and said she was unable to stand on her own, and both stated that the woman was highly intoxicated. The witnesses also confirmed that Wahoviak had been previously told the victim was 18 years old.

Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies located Wahoviak on Thursday and arrested him after he attempted to drive away from his residence, according to a KCSO statement. He was booked into Kitsap County Jail on $250,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Port Orchard man charged with rape, providing alcohol to woman, 18