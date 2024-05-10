Port Orchard man arrested in connection with alleged rape

Deputies with Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office ProAct team arrested a 50-year-old Port Orchard man in connection with an alleged rape that occurred Sunday evening.

Assisted by K9 and patrol deputies, the officers arrested the man during a “high-risk traffic stop” after he left his residence.

He was booked in the Kitsap County Jail with initial bail set at $250,000.

