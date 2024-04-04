Port Orange woman, 22, killed in I-95 crash near Williamson Boulevard Thursday morning

A woman was killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 95 near Port Orange Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they responded at 5:25 a.m. to the crash on southbound I-95 just north of Williamson Boulevard where they found a 22-year-old Port Orange woman dead.

The woman was traveling south on I-95 in her 2008 Toyota Yaris. For unknown reasons she ran off the interstate and struck a tree in the median, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, FHP said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman, 22, killed in I-95 crash near Port Orange