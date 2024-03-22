Port Orange police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Police in Port Orange have released body camera video from the day they shot a man who charged at an officer with a knife.

The shooting happened inside a Port Orange neighborhood on Tuesday.

Investigators were called to the home to check on someone believed to be suicidal.

When they approached the man’s home, he ran at them holding a large kitchen knife.

Officers shot him, and despite attempts to save his life, he later died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard after officer-involved shootings.

