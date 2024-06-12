Port Orange police ask public for any information on suspected bank robber

Port Orange police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a bank robber.

On Tuesday, police responded to the Vystar Credit Union, located at 750 Dunlawton Avenue around 3:15 p.m. for a bank robbery.

Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot.

Read: Invest 90-L: Season’s 1st official tropical disturbance to move across South Florida tonight

After and extensive search including assistance from several agencies including the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Edgewater Police Department, and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was not located.

If you have any information about the suspect or this investigation, call Port Orange Police Department Detective Fischetti at 386-506-5897.

Read: ‘She just turned it over to God:’ Prayer halted assault on 91-year-old, family says

Port Orange police have released these pictures of the suspect:

Port Orange police ask public for any information on suspected bank robber

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.