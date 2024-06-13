Port Orange man arrested in robbery of credit union

A Port Orange man was arrested and accused of robbing a credit union on Tuesday, police said.

Tracy Hall, 51, was charged with robbery with a firearm and was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday without bail.

The robbery occurred at the Vystar Credit Union at 750 Dunlawton Ave. on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

After the robbery, police released a surveillance camera photo of the man wearing a mask, later identified as Hall, entering the credit union.

Detectives, assisted by a SWAT Team, executed a residential search warrant at Tracy’s residence. Evidence from the robbery was recovered and Hall was arrested, police said.

The criminal investigation remains open and anyone with additional information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective James Fischetti at 386-506-5897.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man arrested in robbery of credit union